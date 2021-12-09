Government buys land for second Rolleston College campus

The Government has bought land for a second Rolleston College campus to accommodate population growth in one of the country's fastest growing areas, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The site is on the corner of Springston Rolleston Road and Selwyn Road, about 2km from where Rolleston College is now.

"The new campus will provide for the growing number of secondary students in the area. This will give families confidence that their children will have a new, modern campus and the space to support their learning," Chris Hipkins said.

"The decision to build a second campus rather than building a new school follows extensive community engagement. This second campus would have the same board of trustees and management team. There would also be a single vision and identity for the school."

"Rolleston College is the only secondary school in the town. More than 1200 students attend the school, compared to 219 when it opened in 2017. The new campus will be able to accommodate up to 1500 students, with potential to accommodate a further 700 students in future."

The new campus is expected to open in 2025. The opening date will be firmed up as the planning and design work progresses.

"This is part of the Government's ambitious programme of work to upgrade schools across New Zealand, build more classrooms and ensure 100,000 more student places by 2030," Chris Hipkins said.

