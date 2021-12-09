Left Menu

Sanskrit should be made official language: Swamy

All literature relating to Yoga is also in Sanskrit.Swamy said the growth of Sanskrit language will also help unite the Hindus and create a spirit of oneness in them.Admar mutt junior seer Swami Ishapraiya Teertha presided over the programme.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:04 IST
Sanskrit should be made official language: Swamy
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and it should be made the official language of the country, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said Wednesday.

Delivering a lecture on 'Ancient and thriving Hindu civilisation' at the Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, he said the government should encourage teaching of Sanskrit in all schools as it will improve mental development in children.

The lecture was organised at Rajangana of Sri Krishna mutt as part of the 'Vishwarpanam' programme marking the end of the 'Paryaya' period of Admar mutt.

He said Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Nepali languages use the Devanagari script as all these languages originated from Sanskrit. All literature relating to Yoga is also in Sanskrit.

Swamy said the growth of Sanskrit language will also help unite the Hindus and create a spirit of oneness in them.

Admar mutt junior seer Swami Ishapraiya Teertha presided over the programme. Edaneer mutt chief Swami Sachidananda Bharathi Teertha also spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021