Sanskrit should be made official language: Swamy

Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and it should be made the official language of the country, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said Wednesday.

Delivering a lecture on 'Ancient and thriving Hindu civilisation' at the Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, he said the government should encourage teaching of Sanskrit in all schools as it will improve mental development in children.

The lecture was organised at Rajangana of Sri Krishna mutt as part of the 'Vishwarpanam' programme marking the end of the 'Paryaya' period of Admar mutt.

He said Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Nepali languages use the Devanagari script as all these languages originated from Sanskrit. All literature relating to Yoga is also in Sanskrit.

Swamy said the growth of Sanskrit language will also help unite the Hindus and create a spirit of oneness in them.

Admar mutt junior seer Swami Ishapraiya Teertha presided over the programme. Edaneer mutt chief Swami Sachidananda Bharathi Teertha also spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)