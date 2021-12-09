Left Menu

Rajasthan resident doctors calls off strike

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Resident doctors in Rajasthan returned to work on Thursday after assurance from the state government to fulfil their demands.

The residents went on strike Monday night to press for their demands, with main being disengagement from the work of CM Chiranjeevi Health Insurance schemes.

A meeting of resident doctors was held with medical education secretary Vaibhav Galriya on Wednesday in which the written assurance was given.

''The meeting held yesterday was fruitful and we have called off the strike. All the residents returned to work on Thursday morning," Dr Amit Yadav, President of Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors, said.

He said that the government has given written assurance on the demands.

As per the written assurance, tendering process for the works related to Chiranjeevi scheme and Bhamashah scheme is under process and after the tender is finalised, the work will be done by TPA cell, the number of posts of senior residents will be increased in phases after approval from the finance department The government gave assurance on other demands as well, he said.

