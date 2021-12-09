55% IIT Bhubaneswar undergraduates get placement in 3 days

More than half of the final-year undergraduate students of the 2021-22 academic year in IIT Bhubaneswar have got placements during the first three days of the ongoing hiring season.

Over 55-per-cent BTech students were placed, the first time when such a large number of undergraduates got offers in such a short duration of the placement season, the institute claimed in a release on Thursday.

Some of the blue-chip companies that came for placements include Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Paytm, Oracle and Tata Steel. Majority of the recruiters are IT firms and startups, indicating a growing trend in niche sectors also, the IIT said.

There is a 50-per-cent increase of median salary to Rs 24 lakh per annum from Rs 16 lakh last year, according to the release.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director R V Rajakumar said better placements over the last year indicated an “optimistic placement scenario” despite fears about the new coronavirus variant’s possible effect on the world economy.

More than 80 per cent of the students are on the campus and the institute is also running its classes in virtual mode for those who are away and expected to arrive in the campus soon, it added.

