Plea in Rajya Sabha for setting up All India Judicial Services

A plea for setting up an All India Judicial Services on the lines of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other allied services was made in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention, Narendra Jadhav (nominated member) said the 14th report of the Law Commission in 1958 had proposed All-India Judicial Services (AIJS), and subsequently the 42nd Constitutional Amendment conferred powers on Rajya Sabha to initiate the process.

In 1991, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment also laid down that AIJS be set up but it has not seen the light of the day, he said.

He asked the government to constitute All India Judicial Services and a supervising body 'Judicial Consortium' comprising chief justices and two senior-most judges of each high court and five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, and to form Union Judicial Service Commission (UJSC) to conduct exams, interviews, recruitment to the AIJS on the directions of Judicial Consortium.

The Chairperson of the UJSC should be a retired Chief Justice of India, he sugegsted. ''Once the candidates are recruited, they should be guided by the rules and regulations of the High Court of their allocated cadre, till the time they will be serving in their allocated cadre.'' Amar Patnaik (BJD) also demanded that the entire examination pattern of NEET and JEE should be made more inclusive.

''India's competitive testing culture has given rise to a competitive exam coaching industry and EdTech giants that are growing over 15 per cent per year,'' he said, adding revenues of the coaching industry are estimated at Rs 24,000 crore annually.

Stating that there is inequity in the system, he said the gross enrolment ratio (GER) of SC and ST students at the undergraduate level was less than the national average.

The NEET examination must be harmonised keeping in mind the syllabus of state high schools and CBSE in order to provide a level playing field to all aspirants, he said, adding a critical revaluation of common entrance examinations, like NEET and JEE was needed as the number of students from government schools and colleges getting selected in these courses is considerably low.

Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) raised the issue of dams being constructed by China on its side of the Brahmaputra river.

''The source of river Brahmaputra is in China. China has constructed many, many big dams at the source of the river Brahmaputra and is diverting water. Due to the construction of big dams, the water in the river Brahmaputra has declined,'' he said, adding the government should take up the issue with China.

A water-sharing agreement like the one six countries have for the Mekong river in South-East Asia should be done or China is stopped diverting water from the Brahmaputra river.

Prasanna Acharya (BJD) raised the issue of India's low rank on Global Hunger Index while Ashok Bajpai (BJP) wanted an integrated theatre command to be set up of the three armed forces.

