Maha: Schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 7 in Nashik city from Dec 13
Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtras Nashik city, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from December 13, an official said on Thursday.The Nashik Municipal Corporation NMC had earlier decided not to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes. Earlier in September, schools reopened for Classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.
