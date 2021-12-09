Left Menu

'Tunga Aarti' on the lines of Ganga Aarti in Kashi: Karnataka CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a project to build 'Tunga Aarti' mantaps (pavilions) to worship River Tunga, on the lines of 'Ganga Aarti' in Kashi, at a cost of Rs 30 crore, will be launched in January.

It will be launched during 'Hara Jatre' on January 14-15, the CMO quoted Bommai as saying after releasing the logo of the Jatre being organised by Harihar Panchamasali Gurupeetha.

Further noting that the Panchamasali community, which is predominantly agrarian community, has a long history, the Chief Minister said, ''but according to the needs of the 21st century they need to get higher education, excel in all the fields. The pontiff of the community has shown the path in this regard.'' Referring to delivering social justice for the community, he said the government would take an appropriate decision on the demand for providing category 2A backward class reservation for the community.

