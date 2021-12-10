Kolkata zoo has new member in zebra family

A newly born female baby zebra was brought to the enclosure of the zoo here on Thursday, an official said. The number of zebras in the zoo has gone up to eight including three males.

Zoo Director Asis Samanta told PTI that the foal was born to the zebra 'Ananya' on November 20 and the baby was kept in seclusion with her mother till Wednesday.

''Today being no visitors day in the zoo, we decided to take her to the zebra enclosure in the company of other zebras and she adapted well,'' he said.

From Friday, visitors will be able to see the foal, Samanta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)