Left Menu

Kolkata zoo has new member in zebra family

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:13 IST
Kolkata zoo has new member in zebra family
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A newly born female baby zebra was brought to the enclosure of the zoo here on Thursday, an official said. The number of zebras in the zoo has gone up to eight including three males.

Zoo Director Asis Samanta told PTI that the foal was born to the zebra 'Ananya' on November 20 and the baby was kept in seclusion with her mother till Wednesday.

''Today being no visitors day in the zoo, we decided to take her to the zebra enclosure in the company of other zebras and she adapted well,'' he said.

From Friday, visitors will be able to see the foal, Samanta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021