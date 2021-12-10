Left Menu

Gehlot govt decides to change brown uniform in public schools; courts controversy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:49 IST
Gehlot govt decides to change brown uniform in public schools; courts controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government's decision to change the color of its school uniform has stoked a controversy with the opposition BJP calling it a move to please the Congress high command.

The earlier BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje had in 2017 changed the uniform colors to shades of brown. The Congress back then had alleged these colors resembled the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's uniform.

Nearly three years after coming to power in December 2018, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has now issued orders to revise the colors from the next academic year.

As per the school education department's order on December 8, boys will be seen in surf blue shirts and dark grey trousers while the girl students will wear surf blue kurtas or shirts and dark grey salwars or skirts. Former education minister Vasudev Devnani said the previous government had changed the school uniform color to give a new look and a proud experience and that the change was introduced after discussions with students and teachers. Calling the Gehlot government's decision "very shameful", he said it was to please the party high command.

The decision will put a financial burden on 98 lakh parents, Devnani pointed out.

"There is no rule of law in the state. Serious crimes are being committed against girls in government schools and the level of education is deteriorating. But, the attention of the government is maliciously focused only on the change of color of the cycle, uniform, and curriculum," he said.

Devnani also alleged that enrolment in government schools was on the decline.

Another BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said that the Congress government's decision was illogical and that it would further burden the parents who are reeling under financial distress due to COVID-19.

Rejecting the BJP's allegations, School Education Minister BD Kalla said the change should not be seen in a political light.

He said the process of changing the uniform was approved by his predecessor Govind Singh Dotasra. "There is nothing political. It is the BJP which always works on an agenda," he said. Dotasra, also the Congress chief, said the decision to change the school uniform was taken on the recommendation of a six-member committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021