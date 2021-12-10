Left Menu

HP govt notifies Commission for 'general category'

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced formation of a Commission for General category on the lines of one implemented in Madhya Pradesh.Within minutes of the announcement Thakur made in the state assembly in Dharamsala, a notification was issued formalising the decision.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:08 IST
HP govt notifies Commission for 'general category'
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced the formation of a Commission for the 'General category' on the lines of one implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

Within minutes of the announcement, Thakur made in the state assembly in Dharamsala, a notification was issued formalizing the decision. The one-page notification stated: "The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to constitute a ''Samanya Varg Aayog." ''The constitution and terms of reference of this Aayog will be issued separately'', it added. The Commission is being formed considering the long pending demand of the people belonging to the general category for a body to redress their grievances, Thakur said.

The CM informed the Assembly -- being convened in Dharamsala for the winter session -- that similar commissions have been set up in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. While the Commission was abolished in Bihar, it is still functional in Madhya Pradesh, he added. Earlier, the CM had met representatives of several organizations in the Assembly premises. These representatives gathered in a large number and held a demonstration outside the Assembly demanding for the commission. A commission for the general category -- on the lines of one formed for the SCs and STs -- was formed this September in MP to plan for the category's development, education needs, and address other issues. A Scheduled Castes Commission is already in implementation in Himachal Pradesh. Former Shimla MP Virendra Kashyap is the chairman of the state SC Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021