HP govt notifies Commission for 'general category'

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced the formation of a Commission for the 'General category' on the lines of one implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

Within minutes of the announcement, Thakur made in the state assembly in Dharamsala, a notification was issued formalizing the decision. The one-page notification stated: "The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to constitute a ''Samanya Varg Aayog." ''The constitution and terms of reference of this Aayog will be issued separately'', it added. The Commission is being formed considering the long pending demand of the people belonging to the general category for a body to redress their grievances, Thakur said.

The CM informed the Assembly -- being convened in Dharamsala for the winter session -- that similar commissions have been set up in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. While the Commission was abolished in Bihar, it is still functional in Madhya Pradesh, he added. Earlier, the CM had met representatives of several organizations in the Assembly premises. These representatives gathered in a large number and held a demonstration outside the Assembly demanding for the commission. A commission for the general category -- on the lines of one formed for the SCs and STs -- was formed this September in MP to plan for the category's development, education needs, and address other issues. A Scheduled Castes Commission is already in implementation in Himachal Pradesh. Former Shimla MP Virendra Kashyap is the chairman of the state SC Commission.

