Tell colleges to allow only vaccinated students into campus: TN Health Dept

The Health Department in Tamil Nadu on Friday urged the Higher Education Ministry in the State to allow only vaccinated students to enter the premises of universities and colleges in a bid to control the spread of the virus after nine students tested Covid-19 positive at a college in the city.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, along with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekar Babu, chaired a meeting of top officials of various universities and colleges on the Covid-19 protocols that need to be intensified in educational institutions.

During the meeting, Subramanian said the institutions should function by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, including wearing a facial mask, maintaining social distancing, and conducting classes on a rotational basis.

With nine students testing Covid-19 positive at the Anna University, Chennai, recently, the Higher Education Ministry should issue an advisory that vaccinated students alone be allowed to enter the colleges and universities, Subramanian said.

He cited the lack of vaccination of students as one of the reasons for the decision.

''Till date, only 46 percent of students in Tamil Nadu have received the first dose of the vaccine while 12 percent of students got the second,'' he said.

Institutions should ensure that Covid-19 behavior is followed by students while attending classes and even in the canteen, he said and added that cultural programs and other events which would see a gathering of students should be banned.

''The Higher Education Ministry has been requested to direct the colleges and district administration that the plans discussed in the review meeting be implemented,'' he told reporters later. Subramanian said four lakh students were studying in private engineering colleges.

Mass vaccination programs, along with the Greater Chennai Corporation, would be conducted by the Health Department to ensure students receive the vaccine, he said.

