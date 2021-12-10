Karnataka govt joins hands with UNDP to improve entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth

The Karnataka Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports has signed a Letter of Understanding with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) on Friday, as part of the state-level initiative 'Code-Unnati' with the aim of improving access to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among the youth, including women.

The LoU was signed in presence of C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, and Skill Development.

The initiative involving United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and supported by SAP India lab's CSR strategies will be implemented in 4 districts of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Raichuru to start with, the Minister said.

The LoU intends to provide a platform for cooperation between UNDP and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports to ensure joint implementation of the activities in close coordination with state/district/college level NSS units, he said.

As part of this 50 colleges including Government Pre-University, ITIs, Polytechnics, and Arts & Science colleges have been identified to work with the faculties and students community.

They will work together in areas of Training & Capacity Building, Training on 21st century & Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship Development, Innovation Challenges/Boot Campus, Corporate Volunteering, and Industry Connect.

