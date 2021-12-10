Left Menu

Karnataka govt joins hands with UNDP to improve entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:18 IST
Karnataka govt joins hands with UNDP to improve entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports has signed a Letter of Understanding with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) on Friday, as part of the state-level initiative 'Code-Unnati' with the aim of improving access to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among the youth, including women.

The LoU was signed in presence of C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, and Skill Development.

The initiative involving United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and supported by SAP India lab's CSR strategies will be implemented in 4 districts of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Raichuru to start with, the Minister said.

The LoU intends to provide a platform for cooperation between UNDP and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports to ensure joint implementation of the activities in close coordination with state/district/college level NSS units, he said.

As part of this 50 colleges including Government Pre-University, ITIs, Polytechnics, and Arts & Science colleges have been identified to work with the faculties and students community.

They will work together in areas of Training & Capacity Building, Training on 21st century & Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship Development, Innovation Challenges/Boot Campus, Corporate Volunteering, and Industry Connect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021