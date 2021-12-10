Online exam: JU teachers allege not getting support from authorities

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) in a letter to vice-chancellor Suranjan Das on Friday alleged that the faculty was not getting requisite support from the office of the controller of examinations for conducting examinations in online mode. Claiming that all the work for holding such examinations was being done by the teachers, JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said that the controller of exams must take full responsibility. Despite repeated attempts, the vice-chancellor could not be contacted.

In the science and engineering departments of the university, semester examinations were being held only in the online mode till now, Roy told PTI. The exams were being held in this mode for students of the second, third, and fourth year of B.Tech course, besides third-year students of the science stream, Roy said. ''It has been decided that for departments where the process of online semester exams is on, we will not change the mode in the current academic session, while for the other departments, a decision about holding the exams in offline or online mode will be taken depending on the emerging situation,'' he added.

The teachers' body also alleged that sanitization of different departments and building blocks were not being done properly though on-campus classes were being held from November 16.

''As COVID-19 still prevails and a new variant has emerged, we have to be vigilant so that not a single student, faculty, and non-teaching staff gets infected and every necessary step is taken for sanitization,'' he said.

Listing further demands, he said university statutes are long pending for final approval though they were passed by the Executive Council of the University.

''In the absence of such statutes, the faculty of Interdisciplinary studies, law, and management cannot award any degree to students. Also, no elected representatives can be present in different academic bodies as per the provisions of the JU Act. This is undermining the democratic rights of the stakeholders of the university,'' he said demanding that statutes be given the final nod immediately.

