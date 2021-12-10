Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:15 IST
Delhi Dy-CM to attend education summit in Dubai, to interact with ministers of various countries
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be attending a three-day education summit in Dubai from Saturday, during which he will interact with education ministers of countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Italy.

He will also share the initiatives taken by the Delhi government in the field of education like its “happiness, deshbhakti and entreprenurship mindset curriculum”.

“Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia will discuss the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum launched by the Delhi government in a panel discussion on the theme of 'Innovation in Education', especially with education ministers of Estonia, Italy, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia,” an Delhi government statement said.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, will discuss bilateral partnership on the exchange of education between Delhi and Britain with British Minister Mike Freer, it said.

The deputy chief minister will be joined by other global leaders to discuss the need for innovation in education.

Education Minister Leena Kersen of Estonia, which has been awarded first place in PISA's ranking in the field of education will be part of the discussion, according to the statement.

Italian Education Minister Patrizio Biamenti, UAE Minister of State for Public Education Jamila Mahi, Saudi Arabian Education Minister Mohammed Al-Sudarei and Bangladesh's Education Minister Deepu Moni MP, will also be in discussion with Sisodia, it said.

''He will share with academicians, institutions, bureaucrats and politicians from all across the world, the Mindset Curriculums introduced by the Delhi government to develop growth mindset in children which is adopted by Delhi's education model to ensure that children studying in schools become global citizens and world leaders,” the statement added.

The summit is led by Dubai Cares, in partnership with Expo-2020 Dubai with an objective to discuss the innovations adopted in education and the future of education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

