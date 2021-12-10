Will turn Gorakhpur into a 'Special Education Zone': Union Education Minister

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Gorakhpur will be developed as a 'Special Education Zone'(SEZ) to groom students as global citizens.

The minister made the remark while addressing the closing ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad's (MPSP) 89th Foundation Week here.

"Gorakhpur, developed as a 'knowledge city' through three functional and one under-construction university, will be made a 'Special Education Zone' (SEZ) on the lines of 'Special Economic Zone' as per the Prime Minister's intention and requirement of the new National Education Policy," he said. "The idea behind the SEZ is to groom students as global citizens and to address the problems of the world through academic pursuits,'' said the minister who was invited as a chief guest.

Pradhan said MPSP and its students will help achieve the city this target. He said the new Education Policy has been designed in line with "strategic changes in global scenario", and aims to make India number one country in the world and its children ''global citizens''.

Pradhan also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and termed him an "epitome of successful leadership".

''His leadership is never bothered about the issues but always looks at the solutions. Under his leadership, eastern Uttar Pradesh has got the gift of a fertilizer plant,'' he said.

Appreciating the Gorakshpeeth for the work done by it in the field of service and religion, Pradhan said, "Gorakshpeeth steps up and awakens the society whenever it faces serious issues." Yogi Adityanath, also present on the occasion, said social revolution is not possible without education. "When Mahant Digvijay Nath laid the foundation of MPSP in 1932, he must be having similar thoughts," he said.

Yogi said his religion is not limited to the way of worship but extends to overall philosophy of religion. The idea of religious places shouldn't be limited to worship but should be extended to leadership. MPSP is named after Maharana Pratap who symbolises sacrifice and valour, he said. On the occasion, tributes were paid to the soldiers, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor, Deoria resident Group Captain Varun Singh. Last year General Rawat was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of MPSP Foundation Week celebrations.

"He was an example of an excellent and dedicated soldier. His statement on December 7 shows his farsightedness in which he expressed his apprehensions over Bio war and chemical war," Yogi said in his tribute to Rawat.

