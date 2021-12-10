Bharti Foundation, NITI launch symposium to address challenges in education

Bharti Foundation in partnership with government think tank Niti Aayog has launched a symposium with an aim to improve learning outcomes in Indian education.

The symposium, CONVOKE 2021-22 was launched at an event on Thursday which was chaired by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, according to a Bharati Foundation statement.

Through this platform, school teachers, heads, principals of government schools and teachers from Bharti Foundation network will be encouraged to use research-based solutions through scientific approach, and showcase their efforts taken at the grassroot level in improving learning outcomes.

''There is a need to focus on quality as we have achieved near universal access in elementary education. It becomes an immediate and foremost important task given the learning regression that has happened due to the Covid-19 school closures. I hope that CONVOKE will become a platform which will be pan-India and it will become a movement towards improving learning outcomes,'' Kumar said.

The focus should also be on pre-school education as a significant number of children are not attending pre-school and therefore lagging behind in learning outcomes, he added.

The symposium will be held in January and aims at addressing challenges in imparting education and strengthening its quality with special focus on all teachers, educationists, heads of schools across India.

The shortlisted research papers will be presented during 'National Research Symposium' scheduled in January 2022, it added.

The launch event was also attended by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog adviser (Education) Prem Singh, Bharti Foundation co-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal and Bharti Foundation CEO Mamta Saikia, as per the statement.

