16-year-old boy drowns in river
Mangaluru, Dec 10 PTI A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Somavathi river at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Friday, police sources said.The deceased was Samarth, a first year pre-university student at Gurudeva PU College at Belthangady. A case has been registered, the sources said.
- Country:
- India
Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Somavathi river at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Friday, police sources said.
The deceased was Samarth, a first year pre-university student at Gurudeva PU College at Belthangady. The boy hailed from Chikkamagaluru and was staying in a PG accommodation near his college. He had gone to the river with other friends and was washed away due to swift currents. Though his friends raised an alarm, no one was at the spot to save him.
The body was recovered with the help of local people later in the day. A case has been registered, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dec 10 (PTI
- Dakshina Kannada
- Belthangady
- Karnataka
- Samarth
- Chikkamagaluru
- Gurudeva
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM orders probe into corruption charges by contractors
Karnataka MLC polls: Cong candidate Yusuf Sharif declares assets over Rs 1,744 cr
Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade, says Karnataka Minister
5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Kadugodi for illegal stay
116 more test COVID positive at Karnataka's medical college, takes total infected to 182