Indus Action launched the 4th Bright Spots Report in collaboration with CISCO CSR in an event co-hosted with Save the Children, India

The Bright Spots Report (BSR) aims to highlight the gaps and bright spots in the social welfare system. This year’s report focuses on children’s Right to Education amidst the Covid19 pandemic. New Delhi, 11th December 2021: To provide a holistic picture of the state of education during the pandemic, Indus Action and Save the Children, India jointly hosted an event that saw the launch of the “Bright Spots Report: Right to Education (RTE) 2020 Edition”, supported by CISCO CSR, and the “2020 RTE Retention Survey”. This was followed by a panel discussion where experts deliberated on the subject of “Education during the pandemic” and reopening schools safely.

The objective behind this joint initiative was to discuss and curate a list of actionables that can be tabled before the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) (to be confirmed) in the context of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable children and their education and to highlight the steps that can be taken to mitigate these effects. Key highlights from BSR 2020: ● The yearly enrollment rate under RTE 12(1)(c) has risen by ~19% since 2015.

● Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have the highest enrollment rates. Enrolment has decreased only in Odisha.

● In Uttar Pradesh, the entire RTE 12(1)(c) process was made digital in 2020. The number of applications increased in most districts.

● In Karnataka, the RTE 12(1)(c) Act was amended to provide admissions in private schools only where students have no government school in their vicinity. Since then, there has been a 92% decline in admissions.

● The pandemic delayed RTE 12(1)(c) admissions across India. Data from 9 states shows that the fill rate (the number of admissions/number of available seats) was only 56% in 2020. “To ensure that the gains made towards achieving SDG Goal 4 of ‘Quality Education’ aren’t reversed amidst this pandemic, Indus Action and partners have been working relentlessly at the grassroots level. Together, we hope to find innovative solutions to current challenges and reduce school dropouts,” said Tarun Cherukuri, CEO of Indus Action. “Technology must be an enabler; however, the inequity has hindered equitable access to education. Education is a right of every child and each one deserves to be able to go to school safely – we all - governments and civil society must work together to improve access and efficacy of remote teaching-learning models”, said Sudarshan, CEO, Save the Children, India. He added that the time is now for a reality check and that the need is to bring in a paradigm shift in the whole approach to education – which works on looking at education holistically. Since its inception in 2014, Indus Action has championed the effective implementation of the Right to Education Act (2009), which reserves 25% seats for children from vulnerable backgrounds in private schools under the RTE 12 (1) (c) clause. Till date, they have ensured the successful enrollment of 3.33 lakh+ students across India under this legislation. With the support of partners like CISCO CSR and Save the Children, Indus Action hopes to reverse the inequality gaps created in the education sector due to the ongoing pandemic. About Indus Action: Indus Action is a New Delhi-based public policy ‘do-tank’ that builds civic-tech solutions and mobilizes communities to enable policy implementation. Their mission is to help vulnerable families in India get sustainable access to legislated rights, including education, healthcare, and social security.

About Indus Action: Indus Action is a New Delhi-based public policy 'do-tank' that builds civic-tech solutions and mobilizes communities to enable policy implementation. Their mission is to help vulnerable families in India get sustainable access to legislated rights, including education, healthcare, and social security.

Their vision is to lift 1 million vulnerable families out of poverty by 2025. For more information, visit: https://www.indusaction.org/ About Save the Children Save the Children is India's leading independent child rights' NGO, which has a footprint in 18 states of the country. Beginning its journey in 2008 in India, and registered as 'Bal Raksha Bharat', we have changed the lives of more than 11 million (1.1 crore) children. We firmly believe that every child deserves the best chance for a bright future, which is why we are fiercely committed to ensure that children not only survive, but thrive. Our programs address children's unique needs; giving them a healthy start, an opportunity to learn as well as protection from harm. When crisis strikes, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We are the solutions led champions for children, ensuring that their voices are heard and their issues are given top priority.

