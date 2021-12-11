Delhi min Rajendra Gautam wins Lord Buddha India Peace & Tourism Mitra Award, 2021

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was conferred the ‘Lord Buddha India Peace & Tourism Mitra Award, 2021’ in recognition of his work for humanity, peace, nature, culture and propagation of the teachings of Lord Buddha across the globe.

He received the award from the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) on Friday, according to a statement by the city government.

The award ceremony was organised in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

After receiving the award, Gautam gave a floral tribute to B R Ambedkar and sought his blessings at the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi.

He said crores of people of the country have suffered persecution for thousands of years due to the caste system.

''They have been victims of exploitation, and deprived of education, business and property. Babasahab Ambedkar freed them from thousands of years of slavery and opened the way for their education, jobs and development. But even today, caste oppression continues in every corner of the country,'' the minister said.

''Incidents of caste atrocities still continue which shows our nation in a bad light to the world. We have resolved that an egalitarian society has to be established in India. We will struggle to establish a just and equal society based on friendship and brotherhood, only then will everyone have the opportunity to move forward equally. This struggle will continue until we are victorious,'' he added.

