Left Menu

TN Governor appoints VCs to two varsities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:23 IST
TN Governor appoints VCs to two varsities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has appointed Dr V Thiruvalluvan as Vice- Chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University, the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.

Ravi also appointed Dr M Sundar as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here, the Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

Ravi is the Chancellor of both varsities.

Both VCs have been appointed for a three-year period from the date of their assuming office, the release said.

Thiruvalluvan is presently working as professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

Sundar is principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021