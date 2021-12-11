Left Menu

Govt Medical College, Doda conducts advanced minimal access surgery

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:27 IST
Govt Medical College, Doda conducts advanced minimal access surgery
The Government Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has become the first tertiary care hospital in the union territory to perform advanced laparoscopic esophageal and gastric surgeries, an official said here on Saturday.

A 50-year-old patient with longstanding hiatus hernia, a condition in which a part of the stomach enters the chest and gives rise to unresolved GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), was successfully operated upon and Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication was done, the spokesperson said.

He said the surgery was done by Babar Rashid Zargar, head of the General and Minimal Access Surgery department, and the patient had a smooth recovery and was fit for discharge within three days.

Despite acute shortage of resident doctors, the department continues to march ahead by providing the best and the most advanced surgical care to patients of not only the Chenab valley but also from across the Jammu region, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

