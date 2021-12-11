Govt Medical College, Doda conducts advanced minimal access surgery
- Country:
- India
The Government Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has become the first tertiary care hospital in the union territory to perform advanced laparoscopic esophageal and gastric surgeries, an official said here on Saturday.
A 50-year-old patient with longstanding hiatus hernia, a condition in which a part of the stomach enters the chest and gives rise to unresolved GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), was successfully operated upon and Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication was done, the spokesperson said.
He said the surgery was done by Babar Rashid Zargar, head of the General and Minimal Access Surgery department, and the patient had a smooth recovery and was fit for discharge within three days.
Despite acute shortage of resident doctors, the department continues to march ahead by providing the best and the most advanced surgical care to patients of not only the Chenab valley but also from across the Jammu region, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit: PM Narendra Modi.
Night temperature settles below freezing point in most parts of Kashmir valley
Detailed survey of important Hindu, Buddhist monument sites conducted in Kashmir
Kashmir Police opens complaints portal for transparency
Kashmir continues to reel under cold, Srinagar records below 0 degrees