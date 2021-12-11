Five drone schools to be set up in Madhya Pradesh: Scindia
- Country:
- India
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh.
The minister was speaking at the Gwalior drone mela that saw the participation of drone manufacturers, service providers and various other stakeholders.
The mela was organised jointly by the civil aviation ministry, Madhya Pradesh government and industry body Ficci.
Five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said at the event.
The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city, the ministry said in a release on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Situation being closely monitored regarding 'further decision' on int'l flights resumption: Scindia
Haryana slashes VAT on jet fuel; Scindia says move will set example for other states to follow
Civil Aviation Ministry ready to deal with new virus variant: Scindia
Omicron, a setback as countries across world need to be safe: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh