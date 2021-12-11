Left Menu

Students, parents say some class 10 English questions ‘confusing’, CBSE rejects claim

Several students and parents took to social media Saturday to highlight certain confusing questions in CBSE class 10 English exam, but the board said they were correct. Other students and parents shared images of the question paper on social media, highlighting the part which, according to them, was confusing.The board, however, had a different version about the issue.It may be noted that both the questions are correct and there is no ambiguity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:34 IST
Students, parents say some class 10 English questions ‘confusing’, CBSE rejects claim
  • Country:
  • India

Several students and parents took to social media Saturday to highlight certain “confusing” questions in CBSE class 10 English exam, but the board said they were correct. According to a student who did not wish to identified, the question number 13 and 14 only had options for answers but no question.

“When I enquired from the invigilator about the error we were asked to ignore the questions,” he said. Other students and parents shared images of the question paper on social media, highlighting the part which, according to them, was ''confusing''.

The board, however, had a different version about the issue.

“It may be noted that both the questions are correct and there is no ambiguity. The passage starts with the following statement- 'Read the passage given below and answer the questions/complete the statements that follow by choosing the most appropriate option out of the given ones. Questions are to be replied as per the instructions given and not in isolation,'' the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE said in a statement.

The CBSE Class 12 sociology paper held earlier this month asked students to name the party under which the “anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002” took place, a question the board later said was “inappropriate” and against its guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021