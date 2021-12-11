Left Menu

4 school students injured following scuffle in east Delhi

On Saturday, they had come for an exam at a centre in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and had a scuffle with some students of a school in Shakarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police east Priyanka Kashyap said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:02 IST
Four class 10 students were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged objects outside a school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar following a scuffle on Saturday, police said.

Three of the boys were discharged after getting treatment at the LBS hospital while the fourth is admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said. Three PCR calls were received at the Pandav Nagar Police Station regarding a fight between some school students. After reaching the spot, it was found that four boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, were attacked with sharp objects, a senior police officer said.

The four are students of a government school at Trilokpuri. On Saturday, they had come for an exam at a centre in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and had a scuffle with some students of a school in Shakarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. The students of the school in Shakarpur, who were also taking the exam at the same centre, allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged objects causing injuries, the DCP said. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway, Kashyap said.

