Goa: 3rd edition of Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahostav to be held on Monday

The third edition of the Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahostav will be held on Monday at eight venues in Goa, organising committee chairperson Jose Manuel Noronha said.

The science festival, named after the late BJP leader and former chief minister, will have former ISRO chairperson Professor K Kasturirangan delivering a lecture on 'Space- A Promising Endeavour' at the National Institute of Oceanography in Dona Paula near here, Noronha told PTI on Sunday. “This talk will be followed by a virtual lecture on 'Next Generation Antibiotics' by Prof Ada Yonath, Nobel Prize winner for chemistry in 2009. Then Prof Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary of the government of India's Department of Science and Technology, will speak on science and innovation in the new millennium,'' he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest and over 5,000 students are expected to take in the events during the one-day festival, he added.

