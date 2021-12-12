MBBS student in TN ragged, tries to end life

Left Menu

A second year MBBS student of a state run medical college here was subjected to ragging by four seniors and he attempted to end his life, authorities said on Sunday.

PTI | Dharmapuri(Tn) | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A second year MBBS student of a state run medical college here was subjected to ragging by four seniors and he attempted to end his life, authorities said on Sunday. The victim, a young man now in a depressed state of mind, is being treated for injuries on his hand (around wrist), medical authorities told PTI.

Following a complaint, a panel was set up by the Dharmapuri Government Medical College (DGMC), and an enquiry found that the allegation of ragging including verbal abuse was true. The findings of the committee led to the suspension of four students, all of them in their third year from the college and permanent suspension from the hostel. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged against four of them as per the provisions of anti-ragging law. ''We are on the lookout for these four students,'' a police officer here said adding an FIR was filed against them after the college dean filed a written complaint. The victim tried to end life last week and he was ragged on a number of occasions before that, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

