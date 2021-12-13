Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams CBSE for controversial passage in class 10 exam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the CBSE over a comprehension passage in the class 10 English paper, terming it as disgusting and a ploy of the RSS-BJP to crush the morale and future of the youth.The comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting gender stereotyping and supporting regressive notions prompting the board to refer the matter to subject expert.In a tweet, Gandhi said, Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams CBSE for controversial passage in class 10 exam
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the CBSE over a comprehension passage in the class 10 English paper, terming it as ''disgusting'' and a ''ploy'' of the RSS-BJP to crush the morale and future of the youth.

The comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting ''gender stereotyping'' and supporting ''regressive notions'' prompting the board to refer the matter to subject expert.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, ''Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth''. ''Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn't,'' Gandhi said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. In the class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like ''emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children'' and ''it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones'', among others.

Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting ''misogynistic'' and ''regressive opinions'' and hashtag ''CBSE insults women'' trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021