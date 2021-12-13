Left Menu

Japan to support research with its scientists in various fields, says diplomat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:29 IST
Japan to support research with its scientists in various fields, says diplomat
Consul General of Japan for Chennai Taga Masayuki on Monday said his country would extend support to begin research activities involving its scientists in the fields of human science, social science, political science, and technology.

Masayuki, who visited the Kumaraguru Institutions here recently, highlighted the possible collaborations through the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to connect with Japanese industries. He said the collaborative opportunities and exchanges between India and Japan would be explored in areas of culture, education, and research, a press release from the Kumaragu Institutions said.

The Consul General appreciated the institution's effort in making students learn the Japanese language and establishing the Yokogawa Centre of Excellence in Distributed Control Systems on the campus to train students in state-of-the-art facilities.

President of Kumaraguru Institutions Shankar Vanavarayar said these initiatives would benefit students, industry, and the public, and emphasized on the launch of a youth exchange program between Japan and India.

He also said he supports the involvement of Kumaraguru Institutions in all Indo-Japanese initiatives from the city of Coimbatore and beyond.

