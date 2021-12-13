Left Menu

IIT Delhi signs MoU with IAF to accelerate indigenisation efforts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:49 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and the Indian Air Force have signed an agreement for various projects, including indigenous solutions towards sustenance of different weapon systems, officials said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between IIT-Delhi and the air force aims to support requirements of the IAF and accelerate its indigenisation efforts for achieving self-reliance, they said.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Samir V Borade, Deputy Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and M R Ravi, Head of Department for Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Delhi.

''Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems. IIT-Delhi will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research, for feasibility studies and prototype development,'' a senior official said.

The partnership between the IAF and IIT-Delhi will significantly boost efforts by base repair depots of the IAF's maintenance command, towards increasing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, indigenisation and achieving self-reliance, the official said.

IIT-Delhi had also established the Joint Advanced Technology Center in 2017 with funding from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Over 80 faculty members and close to 150 staff and Ph.D students are currently working on various defence-related projects in the institute.

