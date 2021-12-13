JNU rejects allegations of discrimination against PhD aspirants

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday rejected allegations that PhD aspirants from marginalised sections were being discriminated against during viva voce and said it follows ''a fair, transparent and inclusive admission policy''.

The university said that members of the PhD selection committee are not provided information about the categories of students to ensure that there is no bias in the process. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh had alleged on Sunday that several candidates who appeared for viva voce had said they were given very low marks, especially in cases where students are from marginalised sections, in violation of constitutionally mandated reservation policy.

''The JNU categorically rejects the reports in certain sections of media alleging discrimination against PhD aspirants from marginalised sections of the society. As per the admission policy adopted by the university, every SC/ST/PWD candidate who qualifies JNU entrance examination for PhD admissions is called for viva voce irrespective of the number of seats available for admission in their respective categories,'' a university statement said.

It said that students from other categories who qualify the JNU entrance exam for PhD admissions are called in a particular ratio depending upon the number of seats available in their respective categories. ''This amply reflects the concern and commitment of the university to the cause of the students from marginalised categories in providing an opportunity to every qualified SC/ST/PWD candidate,'' read the statement. While stressing that ''the university follows a fair, transparent and inclusive admission policy which is the foundation of its proven academic excellence'', the university said that the government's reservation policy for admission into different programmes of studies is strictly implemented. ''The members of the PhD selection committees who conduct the viva voce are not provided with information regarding the categories of the candidates in order to eliminate any bias and prejudice whatsoever. The observers belonging to reserved categories are appointed invariably to ensure that no discrimination is done to the candidates during the viva voce,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)