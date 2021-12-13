Left Menu

KCR worships at Sriragam temple in TN; to meet CM Stalin on Tuesday

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:15 IST
KCR worships at Sriragam temple in TN; to meet CM Stalin on Tuesday
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday held special prayers at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, a day before his meeting with his TN counterpart M K Stalin.

The TRS supremo, accompanied by his wife, had left for Tiruchirappalli by a special flight on Monday from Hyderabad, official sources in the Telangana capital said.

The chief minister, who was received by officials including the district collector S Sivarasu at Tiruchirappalli, was accorded a grand reception at the shrine by state goverment authorities amid chanting of hymns by the priests.

KCR later held special prayers at the Vaishnavite shrine and also fed the temple elephant along with his wife.

This is the second time that KCR is paying a visit to Srirangam in the last two years. Rao's Tuesday meeting with Stalin, whose Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- is a constituent of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), assumes significance amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

In October, Stalin had written to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states including Telangana, besides Goa which is helmed by the saffron party, seeking their support against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore ''the primacy of states'' in education. The DMK has been steadfastly opposing the qualifying exam for medical courses and had made doing away with it, a pre-poll assurance ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which it swept after a 10 year-stint in the opposition.

Rao had met with Stalin when the latter was in the opposition in 2019 as part of his futile attempt to float a non-BJP, non-Congress front as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

