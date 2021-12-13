Russian teenager detonates bomb in Orthodox school

A homemade bomb detonated in a school attached to an Orthodox convent has wounded 12 people, including a 15-year-old, Russian authorities were reported as saying Monday.

They said the suspected bomber was an 18-year-old former student of the school. The man survived and is currently in intensive care. The explosion occurred in the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, 105 kilometers outside of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

Media reports suggest that the teenager may have been motivated by hatred of the teachers and nuns.

Staff and students have been evacuated from the scene. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, urged support for the victims of the explosion and expressed hope that the authorities would do everything necessary to prevent such an incident occurring again in the future.

