KCR worships at Sriragam temple in TN; to meet CM Stalin on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday held special prayers at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, a day before his meeting with his TN counterpart M K Stalin.

Describing Stalin his ''best friend'', Rao said he would meet the TN CM on Tuesday.

The TRS supremo, accompanied by his wife, had left for Tiruchirappalli by a special flight on Monday from Hyderabad, official sources in the Telangana capital said.

The chief minister, who was received by officials including the district collector S Sivarasu at Tiruchirappalli, was accorded a grand reception at the shrine by state government authorities amid chanting of hymns by the priests.

KCR later held special prayers at the Vaishnavite shrine and also fed the temple elephant along with his wife.

Talking to reporters, Rao appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for its good maintenance of the revered shrine.

''This visit has blessed us. We are extremely happy. We feel that we go with lot of strength when we come to this place. I am coming here for the second time. It is a well maintained, well-managed temple. We are extremely happy and thankful to the Government of Tamil Nadu for maintaining the temple like this, facilitating all the pilgrims to come and have the holy darshan,'' he said.

''The CM of Tamil Nadu is my best friend. We are going to see him. After his stupendous victory in Tamil Nadu, I have come for the first time. Tomorrow evening, he has given me time. I will meet him,'' Rao said.

To further queries, he said he does not want to talk about politics in the temple premises. This is the second time that KCR is paying a visit to Srirangam in the last two years.

Rao's Tuesday meeting with Stalin, whose Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a constituent of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), assumes significance amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

In October, Stalin had written to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states including Telangana, besides Goa which is helmed by the saffron party, seeking their support against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore ''the primacy of states'' in education.

The DMK has been steadfastly opposing the qualifying exam for medical courses and had made doing away with it, a pre-poll assurance ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which it swept after a 10 year-stint in the opposition.

Rao had met with Stalin when the latter was in the opposition in 2019 as part of his futile attempt to float a non-BJP, non-Congress front as well.

