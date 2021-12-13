Delhi: Civic employees suspend strike against non-payment of dues hours after starting it

Civic employees, mostly belonging to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have suspended their indefinite strike for three weeks after getting assurance from the municipal authorities on Monday to give them pending salaries and deadness allowances, functionaries of an umbrella body of municipal worker unions said.

The MCD employees suspended the strike within a few hours after going on an indefinite strike on Monday afternoon against non-payment of salaries, allowances and pension for the last three months.

Convenor, Confederation of MCD Employees Union, A P Khan said agitating employees had a meeting with the North MCD mayor and other authorities where they agreed to consider some of the demands.

''They have agreed to clear at least one month pending salary of civic staff within 10-15 days. They have also released orders of dearness allowances for MCD employees. Based on these assurances, we have decided to suspend our strike for three weeks," Khan told PTI.

He added that the confederation will hold a review meeting in the first week of January to check if the assurances are delivered upon by the authorities.

"We will take a call on resuming the strike after the January first week meeting next year accordingly, Khan said.

Earlier in the day, municipal employees had also staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses headquarters of North and South municipal corporations.

Teachers, engineers, sanitation workers, horticulture department employees, clerical staff, nurses and paramedic staff, fourth class employees were among those participating in the strike, according to office-bearers of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, which is spearheading the protest.

Municipal employees of various departments of the North Corporation have not been paid salaries for the last three-four months and pensions of retired workers are also pending for a similar period.

According to officials, there are around 1.5 lakh employees in the three civic bodies. The north corporation alone has a workforce of around 55,000 employees and it spends nearly Rs 360 crore every month on salaries and pensions.

Khan said teachers, engineers and horticulture department employees have been working without salaries for the past three months while a month's salary of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers is pending in North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

