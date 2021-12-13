Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:59 IST
Karti Chidambaram raises issue of quality of online courses in Lok Sabha
A Congress member in Lok Sabha raised the issue of companies providing online courses to aspiring candidates and allegedly ''minting money'' by auto-debiting amounts.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram questioned the quality of courses and the caliber of those teaching in such companies.

He claimed that there is no vetting of the courses provided by them.

Chidambaram urged the Union Education Ministry to bring in a mechanism to check the courses and their quality.

He claimed that these companies are flush with finds and powerful enough to ''bring down'' social media posts against them.

Chidambaram said money is auto-debited and students have no option but to pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

