Left Menu

Nagpur woman cooks up fake gang-rape story to marry boyfriend, sends cops into tizzy

A 19-year-old woman allegedly lodged a fake police complaint of gang-rape in a bid to marry her boyfriend, keeping the Nagpur police on their toes for the entire day, officials said on Tuesday.Over 1,000 security personnel, including Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials, investigated the case here in Maharashtra on Monday after the woman lodged the complaint at Kalamna police station around 11 am, they said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 09:29 IST
Nagpur woman cooks up fake gang-rape story to marry boyfriend, sends cops into tizzy
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman allegedly lodged a fake police complaint of gang-rape in a bid to marry her boyfriend, keeping the Nagpur police on their toes for the entire day, officials said on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials, investigated the case here in Maharashtra on Monday after the woman lodged the complaint at Kalamna police station around 11 am, they said. After going through the footage of more than 250 CCTVs across the city, the investigators arrived at the conclusion that she had cooked up the gang-rape story. The woman later told the police that she did it to marry her boyfriend, a senior police official said, but did not divulge on what were her exact plans. Earlier, the woman in her police complaint alleged that she was raped by two persons at an isolated area near Chikhali area. She claimed that the two persons came in a white coloured van and asked her about the road to Butibori when she was going to attend a music class in Ramdaspeth area in the morning. The men then forcibly took her into the van and covered her face with a cloth. The abductors took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her, the official said quoting her complaint.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, the city police immediately launched a probe into it. The Kalamna police registered a offence against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Additional CP Sunil Phulari and other senior officials rushed to the Sitabuldi police station for the probe into the case. Kumar ordered formation of 40 special teams, comprising more than 1,000 police personnel, to check the footage of CCTVs, vans in the city and to question friends of the woman, while she was sent to Mayo Hospital for a medical examination, the official said.

He said after more than six hours of hectic efforts and questioning of over 50 people, the police concluded that the woman had concocted the gang-rape story.

From the CCTV footage, it came to light that the woman alighted from a bus at the Variety square at 9.50 am, walked up to the Jhansi Rani square at 10 am, boarded an auto-rickshaw at the Anand Talkies square at 10.15 am and got down from the three-wheeler at the Mayo Hospital at 10.25 am, the official said.

She later boarded a shared auto-rickshaw and alighted at the Chikhali square at 10.54 am. A CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump captured her walking towards the Kalamna police station at 11.04 am, the official said.

After getting the facts in hand, the police questioned the woman and asked her if she had cooked up the story. The woman told the police that she did it to marry her boyfriend, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021