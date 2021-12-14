Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen in Mumbai on Dec 15

Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions. The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday. The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus. As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of the Omicron cases stood at 20, including 5 patients in Mumbai.

