Sexual assault case accused detained under Goondas Act

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A teacher of a private school here, who was arrested under POCSO Act and lodged in jail on charges of sexual assault and abetting the suicide of a 17-year old girl student, was on Tuesday detained under the Goondas Act.

The 12th standard student had committed suicide at her house on November 11 and based on a complaint from her parents and friends, police had registered a case under POCSO Act against Mithun Chakravarthy, a Physics teacher, and arrested him and sent him to jail.

The school principal Meera Jackson was also arrested under the POCSO Act for not taking action on the complaints and was later released on bail.

Based on the recommendations of All-Woman Police Station, which investigated the case, the City Police Commissioner issued the order detaining the teacher under the Goondas Act.

The order was served on Chakravarthy, lodged in the Perundurai jail in Erode district, police said.

