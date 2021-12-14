Operation Milap: Delhi Police reunites 9 children with parents in 1 week

Under 'Operation Milap', the Delhi Police has rescued and reunited nine children with their parents in several states in the last one week, officials said on Tuesday.

Police teams visited Apna Ghar Ashram in Paharganj, Prayas Children Home in Jahangirpuri and Katyayani Balika Ashram in Jhandewalan in the last 10 days. They checked children's record with the available police data of missing or kidnapped kids, developed information and also spoke to the children residing there, a senior police officer said. During one such conversation, a 13-year-old child appeared nervous. He revealed his mother's name and her mobile phone number. Police contacted the woman, who identified her son on the basis of description and reached the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) office of northwest district from Buxar in Bihar along with her brother, the officer said. ''The children were also counselled with the help of an NGO and during the counselling, some boys shared information about their residence. In the process, six children, aged between 11 and 17 years, from Apna Ghar Ashram were reunited with their parents in Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and Bihar. A 13-year-old child from Katyayani Balika Ashram was reunited with her parents in Delhi,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. Two minors from Prayas Children Home were reunited with their parents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police added.

