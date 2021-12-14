Left Menu

Operation Milap: Delhi Police reunites 9 children with parents in 1 week

Under Operation Milap, the Delhi Police has rescued and reunited nine children with their parents in several states in the last one week, officials said on Tuesday.Police teams visited Apna Ghar Ashram in Paharganj, Prayas Children Home in Jahangirpuri and Katyayani Balika Ashram in Jhandewalan in the last 10 days. A 13-year-old child from Katyayani Balika Ashram was reunited with her parents in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:59 IST
Operation Milap: Delhi Police reunites 9 children with parents in 1 week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under 'Operation Milap', the Delhi Police has rescued and reunited nine children with their parents in several states in the last one week, officials said on Tuesday.

Police teams visited Apna Ghar Ashram in Paharganj, Prayas Children Home in Jahangirpuri and Katyayani Balika Ashram in Jhandewalan in the last 10 days. They checked children's record with the available police data of missing or kidnapped kids, developed information and also spoke to the children residing there, a senior police officer said. During one such conversation, a 13-year-old child appeared nervous. He revealed his mother's name and her mobile phone number. Police contacted the woman, who identified her son on the basis of description and reached the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) office of northwest district from Buxar in Bihar along with her brother, the officer said. ''The children were also counselled with the help of an NGO and during the counselling, some boys shared information about their residence. In the process, six children, aged between 11 and 17 years, from Apna Ghar Ashram were reunited with their parents in Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and Bihar. A 13-year-old child from Katyayani Balika Ashram was reunited with her parents in Delhi,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. Two minors from Prayas Children Home were reunited with their parents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021