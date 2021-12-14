K8 School Announces Admission Open for the Year 2022-23; Introduces Nursery and Foundation Programs

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The only accredited online school in India, serving students from KG to Grade 8 has announced the addition of Nursery Grade to their school. K8 School is accredited by Cognia, USA, the world's largest and most prestigious school accreditor, and is offering 100% online schooling from home for KG to Grade 8 till now. With the addition of Nursery now, K8 School becomes an online school for kids starting 3.5 years of age. K8 School is also adding Foundation Programs for all students for Nursery, KG & Grade 1, in order to orient those students before starting their classes. The addition of Nursery and Foundation Programs will support K8 School's mission to provide parents with a complete pre-school program for their children, in addition to the already existing Primary (Grade 1 to 5) and Middle School (Grade 6 to 8) programs, thus making it a Nursery-Grade 8 safe school offering online classes. India's First Online School, Now Trusted by Thousands of Parents in India In the official statement released by K8 School, the Founder & CEO of K8 School, Sharad Bhatia said, "We are extremely thankful to parents across the country for believing in us and we will try our best to make sure that we continue to innovate and excel. We are starting a very futuristic and interactive Nursery Program at K8 School because we know that parents want their children to receive a world-class education from the start. K8 School is also adding Foundation Programs from Nursery to Grade 1, so that all our students will be academically ready for online learning, even before our main classes commence. K8 School curriculum is now more powerful than ever and our students continue to learn in the most multicultural classrooms in the world. Very soon, we would also be beginning lots of post-classroom activities that would increase peer-to-peer interactions among our students and make learning faster, easier and smoother. We are heading towards independent learning for students with little or no help from parents, and that's the only way every child's potential will blossom to the maximum. I am also pleased to announce that we are declaring Admission Open for the academic year 2022-23 and even before this announcement, hundreds of parents have already booked seats for their children." K8 School Is Powered by Discovery Education K8 School is powered by Discovery Education, the digital learning company of Discovery Inc., which is a more familiar name through Discovery Channel. Additionally, K8 School provides complete online school in India through its online platforms which include a Learning Management System, Student Management System, and Mobile App. When asked to elaborate on K8 School's online platform, Sharad Bhatia added, "No other school in India has a powerful online learning platform as we have. We have recently added a mobile app to our school which parents have simply loved for its simplicity and user-friendliness. We treat every child as unique and that is why we are building the most unique school in India. No matter what the final career goal of a child is, we make sure that we provide the child with the best possible school environment to chase and achieve that goal. At K8 School, besides doing well in studies, children also get time for other things in life outside of the school, so that their development is holistic. That is where we are better than any traditional school. We bring the best of online school, homeschool, traditional school, tuitions, and extracurricular academies under one roof." A Smooth and Hassle-Free Online Admission Process The admission process at K8 School is very simple. Parents can secure their child's admission by filing a simple form and submitting the child's basic documents and this takes just a few minutes. Visit K8 School's website: k8school.com/ap for more information on the admission process. Image: India's first online school, K8 School now opens admissions for nursery to Grade 8

