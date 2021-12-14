Left Menu

High-level meeting to sort out protesting PG doctors issues:Kerala Health Minister

State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday met the representatives of the protesting PG doctors in Kerala and said a high-level meeting involving departmental officials would be called to sort out the issues.Government medical colleges in the state faced a severe crisis on Monday due to the continuing strike of PG doctors raising various demands.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Government medical colleges in the state faced a severe crisis on Monday due to the continuing strike of PG doctors raising various demands. The situation was worse as house surgeons also protested in solidarity.

The health minister told the PG doctors representatives that a high-level meeting would be called to discuss the issues.

''The PG association leaders who had earlier discussed the same matters with the government, Medical Education Department Additional Chief secretary, Director, Joint Director and others will take part in the meeting. Date will be announced soon,'' the minister's office said in a release.

Meanwhile representatives of the PG doctors told the media that it was ''friendly meeting'' and they have clearly expressed their concerns and views.

''We shared our views with the minister. She has assured us that a meeting will be called to discuss all the matters. However, we will continue with our strike till then. We hope the government will call the high-level meeting soon,'' a representative said after the meeting. The protest, on for the last five days, was against the State government's alleged failure in fulfilling their demands, including restoration of the four per cent annual salary hike of resident doctors.

The government has claimed that all the demands raised by the PG doctors have been met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

