Left Menu

No community included in list of Scheduled Castes in last 3 years: Govt

Out of these applications, 3,846 have been issued certificates of identity and identity cards. PTI UZM IJT IJT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:47 IST
No community included in list of Scheduled Castes in last 3 years: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,258 castes or communities have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes, and no community has been included in the list in the last three years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the benefits of reservation are available to members of all such castes which have been specified as Scheduled Castes in relation to a state or a union territory.

''No community has been included in the list of Scheduled Castes during the last three years. A total of 1,258 castes/communities have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes,'' Kumar said in a written reply.

Responding to another question, Kumar said so far, 5,414 valid applications have been received on the National Portal for Transgender Persons. Out of these applications, 3,846 have been issued certificates of identity and identity cards. PTI UZM IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021