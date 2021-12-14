Three-day winter session of UP Assembly from tomorrow

The brief winter session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature will begin here on Wednesday to take the second supplementary grants for the financial year 2021-22 and a vote-on-account for the various ambitious projects.

According to the programme released, the session will last for three days.

The session in all probability will be the last session of the 17th Vidhan Sabha.

Principal secretary to the Legislative Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey said the demands for the second supplementary grants for 2021-22 and the vote-on-account for the next financial year will be presented on Thursday.

According to Dubey, obituary references are slated for the first day on Wednesday and the demands for second supplementary grants and vote-on-account will be presented on Thursday.

Discussions on the same is slated for December 17 before its passage, he said.

The state goes to the polls early next year.

