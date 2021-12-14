Assam Governor releases book on cancer

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Tuesday said that there have been significant changes in the paradigm of cancer diagnosis and treatment in the last few decades.

Advance researches are being carried out in the field of oncology with new medical innovations and state of the art treatments that have enhanced the success rate and brought down the mortality rate in cancer, Mukhi said while releasing a book 'Principles and Practice of Oncology' at the Raj Bhavan here. He also urged oncologists and research scientists to work on more books on cancer to educate people on how to detect cancer in the early stage and how to check its recurrence by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Congratulating the Director of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Dr Amal Kataki and faculty members for publishing the book, the Governor said that the institute being one of the oldest cancer centres has immensely contributed to the prevention, early detection, treatment and palliation of cancer in the North Eastern region.

This book will also benefit students and practising clinicians across the country, he added.

The Governor also expressed happiness that the Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy has taken over the Institute as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai in 2017 and steps have been initiated for massive infrastructure up-gradation.

Besides, at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Atomic Energy and Tata Memorial Centre will screen two lakh women for cancer in Kamrup District of Assam with the help of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav celebrations.

Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai Dr R A Badwe, Director, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Dr Amal Chandra Kataki also spoke on the occasion.

