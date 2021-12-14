Two university students killed in bike-lorry collision in Shimla

Two students of a private university died after their bike collided with a tipper lorry here on Tuesday, a police official said.

Aditi Chaturvedi (22) of Madhya Pradesh and Devagto Mandal (26) of West Bengal died on the spot as their motorcycle collided with the tipper lorry near Dochi on Shimla-Mehli bypass road in the evening, he added.

They were students of APG University, he added. The police detained the driver of the truck for further investigation.

The bodies were sent to IGMC hospital for post-mortem, he added.

