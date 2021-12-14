Left Menu

Two university students killed in bike-lorry collision in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:07 IST
Two university students killed in bike-lorry collision in Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of a private university died after their bike collided with a tipper lorry here on Tuesday, a police official said.

Aditi Chaturvedi (22) of Madhya Pradesh and Devagto Mandal (26) of West Bengal died on the spot as their motorcycle collided with the tipper lorry near Dochi on Shimla-Mehli bypass road in the evening, he added.

They were students of APG University, he added. The police detained the driver of the truck for further investigation.

The bodies were sent to IGMC hospital for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021