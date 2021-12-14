Left Menu

16 child labourers rescued, three held in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:37 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): As many as 16 children from West Bengal, who were allegedly trafficked and engaged for labour work at a company near here, were on Tuesday rescued and three persons arrested, police said.

On receipt of credible information that children between the age of 13 to 16 years were detained and exploited for labour work in a packaging material firm in Nacharam, police teams raided the company and rescued 16 minor boys, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

These children were trafficked by the accused persons-- the owner of the company and two labour contractors and exploited for labour work inhumanly in contravention to the labour laws, police said, adding the trio was arrested.

