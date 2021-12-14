Left Menu

Delhi: NDMC member proposes renaming Akbar Road after General Bipin Rawat

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadus Coonoor on December 8.

Delhi: NDMC member proposes renaming Akbar Road after General Bipin Rawat
A member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed that Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi be renamed after late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Girish Sachdeva has sent the proposal to the NDMC, urging that it be included in the agenda for the council's meeting to be held on December 22.

''If we rename Akbar Road after Bipin Rawat, it will be a homage to him,'' Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP's media department head Naveen Kumar had made the same request to the NDMC on Monday.

Originating from the India Gate circle, Akbar Road connects to the Teen Murti roundabout. Many landmarks, including the Congress headquarters, are situated along the road.

Attempts have been made in the past to rename Akbar Road. In October, members of a fringe right-wing group defaced a signboard of Akbar Road and pasted posters on it, declaring it 'Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg'.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

