Frame rules for granting maternity leave, attendance relaxations to women students: UGC to VCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:44 IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice chancellors of all universities to frame appropriate rules and norms for granting maternity leave and attendance-related relaxations to women students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The UGC has a provision in the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD) Regulations, 2016, stating that ''the women candidate may be provided maternity leave or childcare leave once in the entire duration of MPhil and PhD for up to 240 days,'' it said in a letter to VCs.

''All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to frame appropriate rules and norms with regard to granting maternity leave to the women students enrolled in their respective institutions and affiliated colleges and also provide all relaxations and exemptions relating to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination forms or any other facility deemed necessary for women students pursuing UG and PG programmes,'' it said.

