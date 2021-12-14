Left Menu

Skill Development university to be set up in Jharkhand: Soren

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the need for employment-oriented quality education, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said a Skill Development University would be set up in the state soon.

A qualitative reform in the education system is a priority of our government, Soren said at a review meeting of the Higher and Technical Education department here, according to an official statement.

The government was making an endeavour to ensure that university students of the state should get qualitative higher and technical education as well as skill development.

The government's target was to provide employment opportunities for each educated and trained youths, the chief minister said.

To promote Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a Digital Skill University will be established soon, Soren announced. Focussing on the employment-oriented education system, he said the government was having discussions with various universities in this regard.

A study should also be conducted to understand the requirement of the local industry and business establishments so that the educated and trained youths could be engaged accordingly, it said.

The chief minister was briefed about the educational structure of the proposed university through a presentation.

