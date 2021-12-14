Three mobile phone thieves held in Bandra

A gang of three mobile phone thieves who targeted pedestrians was busted by Bandra police in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

He said Mujeeb Arif Mithaiwala (21), who has over 10 mobile phone theft cases against his name, Saif Abdul Razzak Ansari (26) and Rehbar Kallu Khan (32) were arrested. ''Last month, they had snatched an expensive mobile phone from a woman pedestrian. We got the number of the motorcycle used by the gang through CCTV footage and made the arrests. They have been charged with robbery and other offences under IPC provisions,'' the Bandra police station official said.

